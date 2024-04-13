Atlanta United

Atlanta United rules out Giorgos Giakoumakis for Sunday’s match

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) signals the crows as he celebrates with midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) after scoring the first goal of his team during the first half against the Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By
4 minutes ago

Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was ruled out by the team for Sunday’s match against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Giakoumakis leads the team in scoring with five goals. This will be the second consecutive match that “Yamaki” has missed after sustaining a bone bruise in the win against Chicago on March 31.

Backup striker Jamal Thiare also will miss Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury. Daniel Rios likely will start at striker.

Atlanta United is unbeaten at home this season, with nine goals scored and one allowed.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

