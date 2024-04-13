Atlanta United rules out Giorgos Giakoumakis for Sunday’s match

Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was ruled out by the team for Sunday’s match against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Giakoumakis leads the team in scoring with five goals. This will be the second consecutive match that “Yamaki” has missed after sustaining a bone bruise in the win against Chicago on March 31.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Backup striker Jamal Thiare also will miss Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury. Daniel Rios likely will start at striker.

Atlanta United is unbeaten at home this season, with nine goals scored and one allowed.