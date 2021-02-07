Atlanta United reportedly signs young centerback

Martinez has 40 appearances for Defensa y Justicia with two goals and one assist. Martinez was originally a River Plate player. He went on loan to Defensa y Justicia, which bought him from River Plate last year. Garcia Grova reported that each club could receive 50 percent of the transfer proceeds paid by Atlanta United.

Atlanta United doesn’t have a left-footed centerback and hasn’t since the sale of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez after the 2019 season. Miles Robinson, Fernando Meza, Anton Walkes, Franco Escobar and George Campbell are all right-footed.

If the transfer is completed, Martinez would join midfielders Franco Ibarra and Santiago Sosa and striker Lisandro Lopez as incoming players from Argentina. Other signings include homegrowns Jackson Conway and Machop Chol and free-agent Mikey Ambrose.

Atlanta United has yet to confirm Sosa or Ibarra despite both players saying or posting on social media that they are joining the club.