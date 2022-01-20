Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United preseason schedule includes five games

Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) dribbles the ball during the second half of a friendly match against Birmingham Legion FC Sunday, March 28, 2021, at BBVA Field in Birmingham , Ala. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
caption arrowCaption
Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) dribbles the ball during the second half of a friendly match against Birmingham Legion FC Sunday, March 28, 2021, at BBVA Field in Birmingham , Ala. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s preseason schedule includes five friendlies, highlighted by a game in Athens.

The schedule starts with a friendly against the Georgia Storm at 11 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the training ground in Marietta. It will not be streamed.

The second game will be Jan. 30 against the Georgia Revolution at noon in Athens at the Turner Soccer Complex. It will be streamed. Ticket information will be sent out via email on Monday and will go on sale to season ticket holders on Tuesday.

The third game will be against Celaya FC at 2 p.m. in Guadalajara on Feb. 6. Celaya plays in the Liga de Expansión MX. The second game against a Mexican opponent will feature Chivas on Feb. 13. It will be also be played in Guadalajara. The club is looking to have both games streamed.

The friendlies will conclude at Birmingham on Feb. 20. Remaining game times will be announced later.

Atlanta United will kick off its sixth MLS season against Sporting KC on Feb. 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Darren Eales expectedly optimistic about Atlanta United in 2022
3h ago
Southern Fried Soccer: Recapping a lot of Atlanta United news
4h ago
Atlanta United looking forward to rivalry with Charlotte
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top