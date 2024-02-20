Atlanta United players not worried about replacement refs

The season is scheduled to start Wednesday, with Miami hosting Real Salt Lake. Atlanta United’s season is scheduled to start Saturday at Columbus.

McCarty said hoped that the calls were consistent and that he wasn’t worried about player safety on the field in games called by less-experienced officials.

“I think even the young referees that have come into MLS and replace some of the older, more experienced ones, they’ve, they’ve done a pretty good job,” he said. “So on a base level, I think it’s actually the opposite, you could probably you might see actually an overcorrection, wanting the refs to come in and make sure that player safety is at the forefront of their mind. It’s hard to know what to expect. It’s going to be a little bit unpredictable.”

Other Atlanta United players said that whoever is officiating isn’t their concern.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” Saba Lobjanidze said of the replacement officials. “My job is to play football. So I’m focused on myself and on my team.”

