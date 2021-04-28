Atlanta United not giving up hope in Champions League

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa said the team wasn’t frustrated that it didn’t score on any of its five shots on goal in the first half and that he believes the team can turn around its deficit.

“It’s football,” he said. “They scored three goals on us today. We could do the same in the return leg.”

It’s very obvious, but doing so will require that Atlanta United score. In its five games, it has scored 1, 1, 0, 3 and 0 goals. One game came from a penalty kick. One came in the dying seconds. Three against Chicago came on a once-in-a-lifetime strike by Ezequiel Barco, an own goal, and a late goal by Emerson Hyndman.

Heinze said he wasn’t worried about his team’s offense, which created 10 chances on Tuesday. Philadelphia created seven.

“The worry would exist if we didn’t have the chances,” he said. “More than worry, this means we need to keep working to finish chances. The final result is a concern. But my concern goes a different way.”

Atlanta United supporters expressed dissatisfaction with Jurgen Damm, who finished with a team-high four chances created but seemed to be the focal point of the team’s offense throughout the game. Among the team’s starters, he finished with the second-lowest passing percentage (82.1) and hit most of his crosses through the penalty box.

As a team, Atlanta United put in 17 crosses, second this season only to the 19 it played against Chicago in its 3-1 win last week.

“Jurgen is growing just like the team,” Heinze said. “Forgive me, but there are two wings and one central zone. Why did we play on the wings? Because the middle was covered. But it’s not like we used the wings more today than in other games.”