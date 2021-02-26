Atlanta United not finished adding players

Bocanegra declined to confirm if the team has signed centerback Lautaro Giannetti, or if centerback is a position that the club wants to strengthen. The team has two centerbacks, Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes, who have experience in MLS because it loaned Fernando Meza to Defensa y Justicia and Franco Escobar to Newell’s Old Boys. Both clubs are in Argentina. The other centerbacks on the roster are Homegrown signings George Campbell and Efrain Morales. The team has yet to sign draft pick Josh Bauer, a centerback from New Hampshire.

Bocanegra said that manager Gabriel Heinze has had a lot of input in the signings thus far.