Atlanta United new kit will go on sale late next week

The kit, black with five thin red stripes down the center, was leaked weeks ago. The team has yet to confirm that it is official. The kit, dubbed Five Strings by some supporters, is the team’s third going into its fifth season. It was designed by league partner Adidas.

The unveiling is limited to a few season-ticket holders totaling 300 vehicles. The event will include appearances by club president Darren Eales, manager Gabriel Heinze, and feature a laser show. The show can be watched at atlutd.com/live. It will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Those attending will have a chance to purchase the jersey contact-free. It will go on sale to the public on February 27 and can be bought at the team store at Atlantic Station or at mlsstore.com.