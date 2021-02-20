X

Atlanta United new kit will go on sale late next week

02/15/2019 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- Atlanta United President Darren Eales[cq] is interviewed before the start of an Atlanta United uniform unveiling ceremony at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Friday, February 15, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will unveil its primary kit for the 2021 and ‘22 MLS seasons on Friday at the Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The kit, black with five thin red stripes down the center, was leaked weeks ago. The team has yet to confirm that it is official. The kit, dubbed Five Strings by some supporters, is the team’s third going into its fifth season. It was designed by league partner Adidas.

The unveiling is limited to a few season-ticket holders totaling 300 vehicles. The event will include appearances by club president Darren Eales, manager Gabriel Heinze, and feature a laser show. The show can be watched at atlutd.com/live. It will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Those attending will have a chance to purchase the jersey contact-free. It will go on sale to the public on February 27 and can be bought at the team store at Atlantic Station or at mlsstore.com.

