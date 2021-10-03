ajc logo
X

Atlanta United-Montreal highlights (Oct. 2, 2021)

Credit: MLS

Caption
Atlanta United (10-9-9) remains stuck on 39 points and dropped from sixth place to eighth, outside of the seven-team field for the playoffs.

Credit: MLS

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top