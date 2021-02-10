Atlanta United, MLS season start date pushed back

In other notes:

Garber said in stadiums in which there are no fans, national anthems will not be played before games. When supporters are in stadiums, national anthems will be played.

Garber said he doesn’t anticipate players being mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

He doesn’t anticipate the league enacting the Force Majeure clause in the CBA in the next seven years. The league did so in December last year, which caused the two sides to negotiate a CBA for the third time in less than 12 months.

There are twice weekly meetings being held to decide which teams will compete in the U.S. Open Cup and League Cup, two competitions that will run concurrently with parts of the league season. He said he hopes to have details finalized soon.

He is bullish on the league being able to negotiate a TV deal because all of the media rights across the spectrum are coming to a close at the same time in two years. Negotiations with current partners ESPN, Fox, etc. haven’t yet begun.

“The next seven years will be most important and exciting time for soccer in U.S. and Canada,” he said.