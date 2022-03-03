Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United missing key players for second consecutive week

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) dribbles against NYCFC Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) dribbles against NYCFC Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Atlanta United will be without several key players for the second consecutive week when it plays at Colorado in Saturday’s MLS game.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Listed out for the Five Stripes are winger Luiz Araujo (hamstring), who is expected to miss at least four weeks, and Machop Chol (leg), and midfielder Emerson Hyndman (ACL recovery).

Listed as questionable but who will be unavailable for the second consecutive week are midfielders Thiago Almada, Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda. The three are in Argentina securing legal documents. Almada is waiting on his visa. Sosa and Ibarra on their green cards. Pineda said the team doesn’t yet know when the players will return. None of the players have trained with the club since Feb. 21. They are training in Argentina with a someone from the club’s fitness staff.

Also out is winger Jake Mulraney, who has yet to train with the club this week and missed last week’s game.

Ozzie Alonso started in place of Sosa, Amar Sejdic in place of Ibarra and Tyler Wolff in place of Almada. Wolff was credited with an assist in the game.

Re-joining this week is centerback Alan Franco, who was ineligible to play in last week’s 3-1 win against Sporting KC because of a red-card suspension. George Campbell started in Franco’s place last week.

Pineda said he has decided who will play in place of Araujo, but declined to say who will. Among the candidates are Dom Dwyer, Brooks Lennon, Marcelino Moreno and Tyler Wolff.

“My policy is always next man up, and I trust in everyone, and the next guy is going to do fantastic, and that’s my expectation,” Pineda said.

Pineda said that the club basically can plug-and-play is a credit to the front office for assembling a deep team and the players.

“Everybody’s important,” he said. “Everybody provides some uniqueness to the lineup. So yes, we’re going to lose some of the exciting left-foot inverted winger that we have when we put Araujo on the right side and his skills, his passes in transition, his goals.

“We’re going to miss that, but we’re going to have other things with the next player that comes up, and he’s going to give us some other attributes that are going to help the team, and that’s how I look at these opportunities to see all the players and to make them feel valuable and they all contribute to what we are going to achieve at the end of the year.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta United’s Araujo to miss at least four weeks
Dwyer shows he can play wing for Atlanta United
The good and bad of Atlanta United’s win against Sporting KC
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top