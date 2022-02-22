Atlanta United, Miami make minor trade

The Five Stripes acquired $200,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange for an international roster slot.

Two Atlanta United players, Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra, are in Argentina working on securing green cards. Once secured, they would no longer need international slots. Jurgen Damm, who occupies an international slot, is likely going to be bought out of his contract before the MLS roster compliance deadline of 8 p.m. Friday.