Atlanta United, Lopez terminate contract

Atlanta United and Lisandro Lopez have mutually agreed to terminate the player’s contract, the club announced on Tuesday.
Lopez, 38, hasn’t been with the club for the past few weeks because he has been in Argentina with his family because of the death of his father.
It was reported by CL Merlo last week that Lopez is going to retire.
Lopez signed with Atlanta United before the 2021 season. He appeared in four matches for the club.
His career includes playing for Olympique Lyon in France, Porto in Portugal, Racing in Argentina, among others.
The decision by both parties opens a slot on Atlanta United’s supplemental roster for the club to sign another player.
Atlanta United’s striker group is Josef Martinez, Erick Torres and Jackson Conway.