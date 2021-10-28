ajc logo
Atlanta United-Inter Miami highlights (Oct. 28, 2021)

Second-half goals against Miami by Luiz Araujo and Josef Martinez enabled the Five Stripes to rally from a 1-0 position for the first time this season.

