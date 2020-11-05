Atlanta United focusing on what it can control Sunday

Other teams in play for a playoff spot for Inter Miami and D.C. United, who are tied with Atlanta United on points.

Gallagher said he doesn’t think the players are going to try to find out the scores of the other games at halftime. He said he’s never experienced anything like Sunday, other than when watching seven games in the Premier League at the same time.

“At the final whistle, hopefully someone will give us good news,” he said.

Meza said Atlanta United received a boost of confidence from its 2-0 win against Cincinnati in its previous game. The victory snapped a six-game winless streak.

Columbus is trending the opposite direction. Its 2-1 loss to Orlando on Wednesday eliminated it in the race for the Supporters' Shield and put it in danger of losing homefield advantage in the playoffs. In fourth place, Columbus leads NYCFC by two points. The Crew have won just two of their past nine games. Still, Columbus features numerous talented players including striker Gyasi Zardes, who is second in MLS with 11 goals, former Atlanta United midfielder Darlington Nagbe, attacker Lucas Zelarayan and goalkeeper Eloy Room, who leads a defense that has allowed a league-low 20 goals this season.

Gallagher said the team has spent the past few days putting in its game plan and is confident it can do the job to get the necessary result on Sunday.

“It will take a performance from all 11 guys,” Gallagher said.

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday at Columbus (11-6-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

