Atlanta United’s playoff scenario slightly easier but still challenging

The standings, with points and tiebreakers ( Number of wins, goal difference, then goals for)

9. Montreal, 23 points, 7, minus-11, 30

10. Chicago, 23 points, 5, minus-5, 30

11. Atlanta United, 22 points, 6, minus-6, 22

12. Inter Miami, 21 points, 6, minus-11, 23

13. D.C. United, 21 points, 5, minus-15, 23

These are Atlanta United’s path of the playoffs with one game remaining at Columbus:

Atlanta United must defeat Columbus and have Montreal draw or lose its finale at D.C. United.

OR

Atlanta United must defeat Columbus and have Chicago draw or lose its finale vs. NYCFC.

OR

Atlanta United must draw Columbus and have Chicago lose its finale vs. NYCFC and have Miami draw or lose vs. Cincinnati and have D.C. United draw or lose.

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday at Columbus (11-5-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

