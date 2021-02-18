Atlanta United completes loan for Ronald Hernandez

Hernandez started his professional career at Zamora in Venezuela, where he made 12 appearances. He was transferred to Stabaek in Norway in 2017, during which he made 63 appearances and scored seven goals, before joining Aberdeen in January last year.

Hernandez will compete at right back with Brooks Lennon and Machop Chol.

Hernandez is the third Venezuelan signed by Atlanta United. Josef Martinez, named league MVP in 2018, was the first. Jose Hernandez, a fullback signed before the 2018 season and who made one appearance for the first team in two years, was the second. He is no longer with the club.

Hernandez will occupy an international slot on Atlanta United’s roster. He joins on that list Fernando Meza, Jurgen Damm, Marcelino Moreno, Lisandro Lopez, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa and Anton Walkes. Should the team confirm the reported signing of Franco Ibarra he would also occupy an international slot.

Atlanta United’s roster

Goalkeepers (2): Brad Guzan, Alec Kann

Defenders (9): Mikey Ambrose, George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar*, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Fernando Meza, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes

Midfielders (10): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Machop Chol, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa, Tyler Wolff

Forwards (5): Jackson Conway, Erik Lopez, Lisando López, Josef Martinez, Erick “Cubo” Torres

* On loan to Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina