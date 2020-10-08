Atlanta United cites another shutout as evidence of improvement

The shutout was manufactured thanks to two shots hitting the post, one because of a deflection by a lunging Franco Escobar, and six saves by Brad Guzan, including one of a Junior Urso shot late that likely would have won the game for the Lions.

That effort and the fortunate bounce off Escobar’s left thigh is an example of things that weren’t consistently there during the team’s six-game winless streak during the middle of the season.

“First and foremost, you create your own luck,” Guzan said. “You can talk about balls hitting the post in the first half, the deflection in the second half. I look at it in a different way. I look at it that it’s a good block in the second half.

"We’re scrambling and we’re trying to put out a fire, and all of a sudden, I think it’s Miles gets enough of the ball to deflect it onto the crossbar. And then we’ve got bodies around to clear the second. You talk about creating your own luck and you need guys to put their bodies on the line and do everything you can. I choose to look at it that way.”

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSSO

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

―

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com