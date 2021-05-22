Atlanta United can buck many trends against Seattle

So a win, even a draw, would continue the momentum during a stretch of tough games that next features Nashville and Philadelphia at home and continues at NYCFC.

Getting a point in Seattle would almost be like gaining four on the field.

“We have to go after them,” centerback Anton Walkes said. “We have to create as many chances as we can and execute. We are going with intention to dominate. We need to start on the front foot from the very first whistle.”

That may be what Seattle wants.

Having switched formations to using three centerbacks as part of five at the back, Seattle is built to counterattack. It has speed at wingbacks with Alex Roldan and Brad Smith. It has creativity in the middle with Cristian Roldan. It has a hold-up striker with Will Bruin and a lethal finisher in Raul Ruidiaz.

If Atlanta United pushes too many men forward in an attempt to gain a numerical advantage, a tactic that Heinze said was possible Friday, that means that Seattle could have the advantage going forward, if it can win the ball. Heinze also said there are ways to push Seattle’s line back, but “using these tools is risky,” he said.

“They don’t need many chances to score,” Walkes said.

If Atlanta United can score first, its history shows that it could get its first important win under Heinze. It is 57-9-10 overall when it scores first, including 21-5-6 on the road. When its opponent scores first, Atlanta United is 4-33-10 overall, including 1-23-4 on the road.

It’s been a looong time since Atlanta United posted an important win during the regular season. The 3-1 win against New England in the 2019 regular-season finale comes to mind because it clinched the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Three points Sunday would be huge for a lot of reasons, even if Heinze disagrees.

“For me, there is not one game that is more important than another,” he said. “I respect all the opponents. For me, this game is the most important game.”

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE