Atlanta United can buck many trends against Seattle

Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze said Friday that he doesn’t consider a positive result against Seattle on Sunday as a chance for a signature moment because he respects every opponent.
Yes, but ...
Seattle currently is the best team in MLS. It has the most points (16), has scored the most goals (13) and is tied for second-fewest goals allowed (2).
Atlanta United is still developing under Heinze, whose team pulled out an important win for morale and motivation in the final seconds against Montreal last week. The Five Stripes are 2-1-2 with a defense that has five shutouts this season in nine games across all competitions.
Making the challenge more difficult, the team will be without Designated Players Ezequiel Barco and Alan Franco, and one of its higher-paid players, winger Jurgen Damm. Each are out with injuries.
So a win, even a draw, would continue the momentum during a stretch of tough games that next features Nashville and Philadelphia at home and continues at NYCFC.
Getting a point in Seattle would almost be like gaining four on the field.
“We have to go after them,” centerback Anton Walkes said. “We have to create as many chances as we can and execute. We are going with intention to dominate. We need to start on the front foot from the very first whistle.”
That may be what Seattle wants.
Having switched formations to using three centerbacks as part of five at the back, Seattle is built to counterattack. It has speed at wingbacks with Alex Roldan and Brad Smith. It has creativity in the middle with Cristian Roldan. It has a hold-up striker with Will Bruin and a lethal finisher in Raul Ruidiaz.
If Atlanta United pushes too many men forward in an attempt to gain a numerical advantage, a tactic that Heinze said was possible Friday, that means that Seattle could have the advantage going forward, if it can win the ball. Heinze also said there are ways to push Seattle’s line back, but “using these tools is risky,” he said.
“They don’t need many chances to score,” Walkes said.
If Atlanta United can score first, its history shows that it could get its first important win under Heinze. It is 57-9-10 overall when it scores first, including 21-5-6 on the road. When its opponent scores first, Atlanta United is 4-33-10 overall, including 1-23-4 on the road.
It’s been a looong time since Atlanta United posted an important win during the regular season. The 3-1 win against New England in the 2019 regular-season finale comes to mind because it clinched the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Three points Sunday would be huge for a lot of reasons, even if Heinze disagrees.
“For me, there is not one game that is more important than another,” he said. “I respect all the opponents. For me, this game is the most important game.”
