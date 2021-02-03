Atlanta United brings back Erick Torres

Atlanta United re-signed striker Erick Torres on Wednesday.
Torres, 28, joined the club on a free transfer during the middle of last season as injury replacement for Josef Martinez. Though he often worked his way into goal-scoring positions, he finished with only one goal in 13 appearances. During his MLS career, which includes playing for Chivas USA (2013-14) and Houston (2015-17), Torres has 37 goals in 106 appearances.
Torres will compete with Lisandro Lopez as the second striker on the depth chart behind Martinez. The team waived Adam Jahn on Tuesday.
Torres will occupy a supplemental slot on the roster, which means his salary won’t count against the team’s budget, according to the rules for the 2020 season. Torres also will help the team’s academy in a yet-to-be-defined role.
When Torres signed last year, he said he hoped to stay in Atlanta for a long time.
“Cubo has been a positive influence on our organization, and we’re pleased he has chosen to re-sign with the club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “While he provides competition to our group of forwards, he’s a veteran presence who understands the league and has shown a willingness to mentor our younger players.”
Atlanta United’s current roster
Goalkeepers (2): Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.
Defenders (9): Mikey Ambrose, George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar, Brooks Lennon, Fernando Meza, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes.
Midfielders (10): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Machop Chol, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto, Tyler Wolff.
Forwards (5): Jackson Conway, Erik Lopez, Lisandro Lopez, Josef Martinez, Erick “Cubo” Torres.