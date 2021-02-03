Atlanta United brings back Erick Torres

Torres, 28, joined the club on a free transfer during the middle of last season as injury replacement for Josef Martinez. Though he often worked his way into goal-scoring positions, he finished with only one goal in 13 appearances. During his MLS career, which includes playing for Chivas USA (2013-14) and Houston (2015-17), Torres has 37 goals in 106 appearances.

Torres will compete with Lisandro Lopez as the second striker on the depth chart behind Martinez. The team waived Adam Jahn on Tuesday.