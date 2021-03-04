Atlanta United adds third goalkeeper

Atlanta United announced the signing Ben Lundgaard as its third goalkeeper on Thursday.
Lundgaard, 25, played for Atlanta United 2 last season, appearing in 13 games and making 47 saves, including stopping two penalty kicks.
“Ben has been a model of consistency and hard work since joining Atlanta United 2 and he’s earned an opportunity with the first team,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the team. “He’s still young for his position and has a great opportunity to learn from our current group of goalkeepers, while providing additional competition.”
Brad Guzan is Atlanta United’s starting goalkeeper and Alec Kann is second on the depth chart.
Atlanta United 2 signed goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo on loan from Lanus in Argentina on Tuesday for this season.
Atlanta United roster
Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan, Alec Kann, Ben Lundgaard
Defenders (10): Mikey Ambrose, George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar*, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Fernando Meza**, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes
Midfielders (11): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Machop Chol, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa, Tyler Wolff
Forwards (5): Jackson Conway, Erik Lopez, Lisandro López, Josef Martinez, Erick Torres
* - on loan with Newell’s Old Boys
** - on loan with Defensa y Justicia