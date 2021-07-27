Atlanta United 2 will play in USL Championship in 2022

Atlanta United 2 will play in the USL Championship in 2022 instead of playing in the new developmental league that is being started by MLS.
Atlanta United 2 is owned and operated by Atlanta United. The 2s train at Atlanta United’s training center in Marietta and play their home games at Kennesaw State’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Atlanta United 2 has helped to produce several first-team players, including George Bello, Miles Robinson, George Campbell, Tyler Wolff and Jackson Conway.
Earlier this year, MLS announced that it was launching a developmental league with the aim of helping bridge the gap for players between academies and first teams. When it was announced, MLS said it hoped to have 20 teams competing in 2022. Among those 20 would be teams affiliated with MLS teams.
The new MLS league would operate on a level below the USL Championship.