Atlanta United signs Xande Silva

Joining Atlanta United full time may end what has been a nomadic soccer existence for Silva. Before coming to MLS, he scored 25 goals with nine assists in 172 appearances for clubs, including most recently at Dijon, and also West Ham U21s, Aris Thessaloniki, Nottingham Forest and Vitória Guimarães.

Silva provided a dynamism on the left wing that Atlanta United needed during its playoff push last summer. He showed an ability to beat defenders one-on-one and put his shots on goal, finishing with 7 of 16.

The acquisition also enabled manager Gonzalo Pineda to move Caleb Wiley from left wing to left fullback.

Silva will permanently join an attack that should include striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who finished with 17 goals, Saba Lobjanidze, who also joined during the summer window and finished with three goals and four assists in nine appearances, and possibly attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, who finished third in MLS MVP voting after scoring 11 goals and finishing with a league-most 19 assists. The attacking talent also includes Tyler Wolff, who scored five goals.

Atlanta United roster

Goalkeepers (1): Brad Guzan.

Defenders (7): Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Aiden McFadden, Efraín Morales and Caleb Wiley.

Midfielders (11): Thiago Almada, Derrick Etienne Jr., Nick Firmino*, Ajani Fortune, Franco Ibarra, Saba Lobjanidze, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Sosa, Adyn Torres* and Tyler Wolff.

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan*, Erik Centeno, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Xande Silva and Jamal Thiaré.

* Homegrowns who will join in 2024 season.

