Adidas apologizes for error on Atlanta United’s ‘Unity’ kit

The “Unity Kit” featured 13 messages about humanity in 11 languages within its design. A phrase in Hebrew was printed left to right, instead of right to left. The kit was unveiled last week at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta and worn for the first time in last week’s game against Philadelphia.

The Adidas spokesman said the error was caught during one of the checkpoints in its review process before the jersey was mass produced. The production facility was alerted and sent the corrected, approved materials. But the update wasn’t carried out by the factory.