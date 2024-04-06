A glimpse of the future: The soccer world descends upon Atlanta

“In terms of women’s sports, I think we’re kind of defying the idea that people aren’t interested,” Angela Meekhof, who was here from Seattle and enjoying the pre-match festivities in Centennial Park with her daughter Piper and husband. “I think when given the opportunity, and the platform, people are very interested in sports. It’s really cool for her to see people who want to see women.”

Amy Weiss and Lauren Achtziger came from Columbus and were among the first to wait in line at Gate 1 to get into the stadium. Their daughters, Lacey and Emma, were hoping to meet some their favorite players Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith before the match. They were on their first sports trips as mothers and daughters, who play for Concorde Fire.

“This will be a memory we can look back on if we get to play for the U.S. women,” Emma said.

Weiss said she appreciates players like Alex Morgan as a role model for her daughter. Morgan is a mother and one of the best players in U.S. history.

“You see her with her daughter, so they can see you be a mom, a woman and have everything,” she said. “You can achieve your dreams and have everything.”

Not all of the fans were there just for the U.S.

Clara Tzitas, a native of Brazil who is studying at Brenau in Gainesville, was here with Liz Gonzalez to support the Canarinhas, one of the nickname for the women’s Brazil team. Danny Fujisawa traveled from L.A. to see the Japanese women and his favorite player Fuka Nagano play for the third time but the first time in the U.S. Satoshi Honda and Ikue Yamada, who have came from Birmingham at least eight times to watch Atlanta United, came on another one of their caravans to watch the Japanese men or women. Honda and Fujisawa are independently planning on going to the Summer Games in Paris to support Japan.

The SheBelieves Cup brought them together and the city a glimpse of what’s to come. Tzitas, Gonzalez, Weiss and Achtziger said they are already discussing coming to the Copa America and World Cup matches.

If some want more soccer before the 2026 World Cup, counting Saturday’s two SheBelieves Cup matches, there will be at least 21 soccer matches played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium by the end of the MLS season with an estimated 1 million tickets distributed. Those include the two in Copa America, one featuring Argentina and the other the U.S., the friendly between Chelsea and Club America this summer, two Leagues Cup matches, and Atlanta United’s 14 remaining MLS matches.

Saturday was mostly about the U.S.

It wasn’t quite a housewarming for the team, whose new home will see shovels go into the ground on Monday as part of the first sweaty steps in the construction of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s new national training center and headquarters in Fayette County.

The opening game between the U.S. and Japan was tied 1-1 at the half. Japan ruined the celebratory mood when Kiko Seike scored in the 33rd second to give the guests a 1-0 lead. Mallory Swanson, married to former Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, had a shot cleared off the line in the 15th minute. Jaedyn Shaw tied in the 21st minute with a shot from 22 yards. Lindsey Horan gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead with a penalty kick in the 77th minute.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.