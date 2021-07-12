3 players with Georgia ties shine for U.S. in win over Haiti

Robinson played a complete game and was rarely bothered by Haiti’s attackers. Robinson’s speed and positioning was solid throughout the game. He completed 94.8 percent of his passes, had one tackle and won four duels. It was his fourth appearance for the U.S.

Lawrenceville native Walker Zimmerman, who plays for Nashville, was paired with Robinson for the first time as the other centerback. Zimmerman, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year, completed 94.1 percent of his passes, had one tackle, won five duels, and took two shots, putting one on goal. It was his 15th appearance and first since the 1-0 win against Costa Rica on Feb. 1, 2020.