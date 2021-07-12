3 players with Georgia ties shine for U.S. in win over Haiti

Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson helped the U.S. men’s national team earn a 1-0 victory over Haiti in its opening Gold Cup came Sunday in Kansas City.
Robinson played a complete game and was rarely bothered by Haiti’s attackers. Robinson’s speed and positioning was solid throughout the game. He completed 94.8 percent of his passes, had one tackle and won four duels. It was his fourth appearance for the U.S.
Lawrenceville native Walker Zimmerman, who plays for Nashville, was paired with Robinson for the first time as the other centerback. Zimmerman, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year, completed 94.1 percent of his passes, had one tackle, won five duels, and took two shots, putting one on goal. It was his 15th appearance and first since the 1-0 win against Costa Rica on Feb. 1, 2020.
Additionally, Shaq Moore, a native of Powder Springs who plays for Tenerife in Spain, started at right fullback and played 76 minutes. He won a team-high 16 duels and was named Man of the Match. It was his sixth appearance and first since playing in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Italy on Nov. 20, 2018 in Genk, Belgium.
The U.S. goal came from fullback Sam Vines in the eighth minute.
The other two Atlanta United players called up by U.S. manager Gregg Berhalther, fullback George Bello and goalkeeper Brad Guzan, weren’t used Sunday.
The U.S. next plays July 15 against Martinique and against Canada on July 18.