Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. New England

Nashville SC midfielder Luke Haakenson (26) and Atlanta United forward Jackson Conway vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Nashville SC midfielder Luke Haakenson (26) and Atlanta United forward Jackson Conway vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Atlanta United Blog
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson predicts the starting 11 that manager Gabriel Heinze will select for Saturday’s MLS game against New England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here is the injury/status report going into the game.

Goalkeeper: Alec Kann, in his second consecutive start.

Centerback: Anton Walkes, who will likely be the captain.

Centerback: George Campbell, who would be making his first start.

Centerback: Alan Franco, yes he’s on the injury report but he’s listed as questionable and not out.

Right wingback: Brooks Lennon.

Left wingback: Mikey Ambrose.

Central midfielder: Amar Sejdic, who will make his debut after being acquired in a trade with Montreal.

Central midfielder: Tyler Wolff.

Midfielder: Marcelino Moreno.

Striker: Machop Chol, who will make his second start.

Striker: Jackson Conway, who will make his first start.

What do you think of this 11? Who is your predicted 11?

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

