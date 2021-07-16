ajc logo
X

Atlanta United injury report for New England

Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa (5) and Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (10) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Caption
Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa (5) and Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (10) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: AP

Atlanta United
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United could field a formidable team with the players listed on its injury report for Saturday’s game against New England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The good news is striker Josef Martinez, who is healthy but isn’t training with the team because that’s what manager Gabriel Heinze decided, isn’t listed on the report.

The bad news is these players are:

Questionable: Midfielder Matheus Rossetto (lower body), winger Jürgen Damm (lower body), centerback Alex De John (fractured elbow) and centerback Alan Franco (lower body).

Out: Midfielder Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL), midfielder Santiago Sosa (yellow-card accumulation), midfielder Franco Ibarra (lower body) and midfielder Mo Adams (left quad).

Out (international duty): Goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Gold Cup) centerback Miles Robinson (Gold Cup), fullback George Bello (Gold Cup) and midfielder Ezequiel Barco (Olympics).

The team’s remaining healthy central midfielders are Marcelino Moreno, Amar Sejdic and Tyler Wolff.

In Other News
1
Atlanta United vs. New England: 4 things to watch
2
Two Atlanta United players contribute to USMNT win
3
Southern Fried Soccer: What’s going on between Atlanta United’s Heinze...
4
Atlanta United’s Martinez training apart from the team
5
Atlanta United players on the MLS All-Star ballot
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top