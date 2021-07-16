Atlanta United injury report for New England

Atlanta United could field a formidable team with the players listed on its injury report for Saturday’s game against New England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The good news is striker Josef Martinez, who is healthy but isn’t training with the team because that’s what manager Gabriel Heinze decided, isn’t listed on the report.
The bad news is these players are:
Questionable: Midfielder Matheus Rossetto (lower body), winger Jürgen Damm (lower body), centerback Alex De John (fractured elbow) and centerback Alan Franco (lower body).
Out: Midfielder Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL), midfielder Santiago Sosa (yellow-card accumulation), midfielder Franco Ibarra (lower body) and midfielder Mo Adams (left quad).
Out (international duty): Goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Gold Cup) centerback Miles Robinson (Gold Cup), fullback George Bello (Gold Cup) and midfielder Ezequiel Barco (Olympics).
The team’s remaining healthy central midfielders are Marcelino Moreno, Amar Sejdic and Tyler Wolff.