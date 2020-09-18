X

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Inter Miami

Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl, left, and Atlanta United defender Franco Escobar, right, slide as they reach for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: Mark Humphrey

Atlanta United Blog | 27 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United (3-6-2) will host Miami at 7 p.m. Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southeast, can be heard on 92.9FM and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC.

Here is Roberson’s predicted starting 11 for the Five Stripes:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Fernando Meza

Right fullback Franco Escobar

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Eric Remedi

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Left midfielder Ezequiel Barco

Right midfielder Brooks Lennon

Striker Erick Torres

Striker Adam Jahn

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday Miami, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

Sept. 23 Dallas, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South

Sept. 27 at Chicago, 7:30 pm., Fox Sports Southeast

