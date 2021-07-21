ajc logo
Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Cincinnati

May 29, 2021 Atlanta - Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) makes a catch over Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) during the first half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The game ended with 2-2. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
May 29, 2021 Atlanta - Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) makes a catch over Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) during the first half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The game ended with 2-2. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson attempts to predict the starting 11 selected by Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino ahead of tonight’s game at Cincinnati. The TV broadcast starts at 8 and will be carried by FS1 and Fox Deportes.

Quickly recapping: the team is without starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan, starting centerback Miles Robinson, starting fullback George Bello, starting midfielder Ezequiel Barco, starting midfielder Mo Adams, starting midfielder Emerson Hyndman and starting midfielder Franco Ibarra.

This is Valentino’s first game in charge. The team needs goals. The team needs points. It is in 10th place in the East with two wins from its 13 games. It is winless in its past eight and scoreless in four of its past five.

Here we go:

Goalkeeper: Alec Kann

Centerback: George Campbell

Centerback: Alan Franco

Centerback: Anton Walkes

Right wingback: Brook Lennon

Left wingback: Jake Mulraney

Defensive midfielder: Amar Sejdic

Midfielder: Santiago Sosa

Attacking midfielder: Marcelino Moreno

Striker: Jackson Conway

Striker: Josef Martinez

You’ll notice that Machop Chol is not in this 11. It’s only because I don’t know where to put him. I think you may see him in place of Mulraney. But if Martinez starts, I think Mulraney’s crosses are too valuable to leave on the bench.

What do you think of this starting 11?

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

