Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Cincinnati

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson attempts to predict the starting 11 selected by Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino ahead of tonight’s game at Cincinnati. The TV broadcast starts at 8 and will be carried by FS1 and Fox Deportes.
Quickly recapping: the team is without starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan, starting centerback Miles Robinson, starting fullback George Bello, starting midfielder Ezequiel Barco, starting midfielder Mo Adams, starting midfielder Emerson Hyndman and starting midfielder Franco Ibarra.
This is Valentino’s first game in charge. The team needs goals. The team needs points. It is in 10th place in the East with two wins from its 13 games. It is winless in its past eight and scoreless in four of its past five.
Here we go:
Goalkeeper: Alec Kann
Centerback: George Campbell
Centerback: Alan Franco
Centerback: Anton Walkes
Right wingback: Brook Lennon
Left wingback: Jake Mulraney
Defensive midfielder: Amar Sejdic
Midfielder: Santiago Sosa
Attacking midfielder: Marcelino Moreno
Striker: Jackson Conway
Striker: Josef Martinez
You’ll notice that Machop Chol is not in this 11. It’s only because I don’t know where to put him. I think you may see him in place of Mulraney. But if Martinez starts, I think Mulraney’s crosses are too valuable to leave on the bench.
What do you think of this starting 11?
-
Southern Fried Soccer
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0
July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
July 21 at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., FS1
July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
About the Author