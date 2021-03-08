Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 for first friendly

Centerback: Miles Robinson.

Centerback: Anton Walkes. It would be really interesting to see if Heinze throws George Campbell into the fire here. Last year would have been a very important year for Campbell’s development but COVID, which limited a player’s availability to move between MLS and USL, took away those opportunities. I think Campbell has immense potential. He just needs game time.

Right fullback: Ronald Hernandez. I don’t know if Brooks Lennon is fully healthy after his offseason surgery. I assume that he is, but I don’t see the point in the team pushing him so early in the season. If Lennon is fully healthy, I think he gets the start.

Left fullback: George Bello.

Defensive midfielder: Santiago Sosa. I think he will be given the opportunity ahead of Mo Adams and Franco Ibarra. Why? Not sure. Just a feeling. Having said that, I also wouldn’t be surprised if Adams gets the start because of his experience playing in front of Robinson and Walkes. That familiarity and communication could be key.

Midfielder: Emerson Hyndman. He said last week that Heinze wants them to play with three central midfielders and that he’s playing in a box-to-box role like an “8.″ Some of you have been down on Hyndman. I get it. He’s not Darlington Nagbe. But he has ability and played well in 2019. No one played well in 2020 so he shouldn’t be singled out.

Attacking midfielder: Marcelino Moreno. DP. Has to be on the field.

Left winger: Ezequiel Barco. As Rob Usry wrote for Dirty South Soccer and as I have written this is a gigantically important year for Barco. He’s got to play well in strings of matches, instead of 1 or 2 followed by stretches of nothing impactful. During his career in league matches he has nine stretches of appearing in at least three consecutive games in which he has registered neither a goal nor an assist. He is averaging one goal every 374 minutes of playing time (4.15 games) and an assist every 416 minutes (4.6 games).

Right winger: Jurgen Damm. If he is healthy, he will start. He had issues with his health during last year’s season for several reasons, including he hadn’t played a lot of soccer in months before arriving in MLS. He’s had an offseason to improve his conditioning and body for this season. I think he could have a huge year.

Striker: Erick Torres. I just don’t see the point in pushing Josef Martinez back from his injury to participate in a friendly. I could see the team bringing him off the bench for 15 minutes near the end of the game, and then gradually increasing those minutes with each consecutive friendly.

