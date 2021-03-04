Heinze so far: A lot of intensity and communication

The style -- three central midfielders, a lot of pressing -- reminds one of Gerardo Martino’s two seasons as Atlanta United’s manager.

Like Martino, Heinze is also a very clear communicator. Whether by using his hands or his translator, the players say they know exactly what he wants from them or wants them to do.

“As a player it gives you that sense of security, that sense of confidence,” winger Erik Lopez said. “We are hoping it will be a year full of results and wins and championships.”

Hyndman said that Heinze took him aside and explained which position (central midfielder) is best for him and is allowing him to concentrate only on that role. Hyndman said it’s different than last season when he was used in a variety of positions.

“Very comforting for me to know that this is my position,” Hyndman said.

As intense as Heinze is, and as intricate as his pressing system is, Lopez said the players free to express themselves on the field and unafraid to make mistakes.

“As players you will always make mistakes,” Lopez said. “It’s those mistakes that you end up learning from. From a coach, that’s good to know who is going to support you.”