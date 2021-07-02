ajc logo
Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 against Chicago

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno (10) dribbles against New York Red Bulls Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno (10) dribbles against New York Red Bulls Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United Blog
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

I haven’t written a “predicting Atlanta United’s 11″ in a while because it’s been pretty easy to predict.

Now, though, things have changed.

If you didn’t read this, please do so.

I’ll wait.

Done? Thank you.

Ok, so here goes my prediction for Atlanta United’s starting 11 for Saturday’s MLS game at Chicago:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Centerback George Campbell, it’s time to start getting him ready for next week and possible minutes.

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Anton Walkes

Left wingback George Bello

Center midfielder Mo Adams. He saw his first minutes las week and, truthfully, he’s the last man standing.

Midfielder Ezequiel Barco

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Striker Erik Lopez

Striker Erick Torres, which may not make a lot of you happy but he did get into position to take six shots last week.

About the Author

Doug Roberson
Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

