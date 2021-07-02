Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 against Chicago

I haven’t written a “predicting Atlanta United’s 11″ in a while because it’s been pretty easy to predict.
Now, though, things have changed.
Ok, so here goes my prediction for Atlanta United’s starting 11 for Saturday’s MLS game at Chicago:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right wingback Brooks Lennon
Centerback George Campbell, it’s time to start getting him ready for next week and possible minutes.
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Anton Walkes
Left wingback George Bello
Center midfielder Mo Adams. He saw his first minutes las week and, truthfully, he’s the last man standing.
Midfielder Ezequiel Barco
Midfielder Marcelino Moreno
Striker Erik Lopez
Striker Erick Torres, which may not make a lot of you happy but he did get into position to take six shots last week.
