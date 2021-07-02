Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 against Chicago

Ok, so here goes my prediction for Atlanta United’s starting 11 for Saturday’s MLS game at Chicago:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Centerback George Campbell, it’s time to start getting him ready for next week and possible minutes.

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Anton Walkes

Left wingback George Bello

Center midfielder Mo Adams. He saw his first minutes las week and, truthfully, he’s the last man standing.

Midfielder Ezequiel Barco

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Striker Erik Lopez

Striker Erick Torres, which may not make a lot of you happy but he did get into position to take six shots last week.