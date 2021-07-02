3 more Atlanta United players don’t travel to Chicago

Atlanta United centerback Alan Franco and midfielder Santiago Sosa did not travel with the team for Saturday’s game at Chicago, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Neither appeared on the team’s injury report published Friday morning, which indicates that the two players may have sustained injuries in the final training sessions, which is what happened with midfielder Jurgen Damm last week.
Additionally, striker Josef Martinez, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, also did not make the flight for the game. He is recovering from competing with Venezuela at the Copa America.
Officially out for the game are: Sosa, Franco, midfielder Emerson Hyndman (knee), midfielder Matheus Rossetto (lower body injury), midfielder Franco Ibarra (lower body injury), Martinez and Damm.
Sosa, 22, has played every minute in Atlanta United’s 10 MLS games this season. With so many injuries in the midfield, it’s likely that Mo Adams will start in his position.
Franco, 24, has four appearances for the club since signing as a Designated Player a few months ago. His absence likely means that Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes again will be the starting pair at centerback.
If they can’t recover in time for the July 8 game at Nashville, Atlanta United will be without the following players because of injuries, possible injuries, or callups to national teams:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan (call-up to U.S.)
Centerback Miles Robinson (call-up to U.S.)
Centerback Alan Franco (possible injury)
Fullback George Bello (call-up to U.S.)
Midfielder Ezequiel Barco (call-up to Argentina)
Midfielder Emerson Hyndman (knee)
Midfielder Franco Ibarra (lower body)
Midfielder Jurgen Damm (lower body)
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto (lower body)
Midfielder Santiago Sosa (possible injury)