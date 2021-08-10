ajc logo
Atlanta United’s path to the playoffs ... it’s going to be close

Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe, left, knocks Atlanta United's George Bello to the ground during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe, left, knocks Atlanta United's George Bello to the ground during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Atlanta United Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United has 16 games remaining - with a possible 48 points remaining to win.

The Five Stripes are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference and are currently six points behind Columbus for the seventh and final playoff spot.

Of the top 12 teams in the East, Atlanta United has the most remaining home games (10) and the second easiest schedule based upon each team’s remaining opponents’ average points per game.

Team -- Points -- PPG -- OPPG -- HG -- AG

New England -- 40 -- 2.11 -- 1.34 -- 8 -- 7

Orlando -- 30 -- 1.67 -- 1.39 -- 8 -- 8

NYCFC -- 28 -- 1.65 -- 1.34 -- 8 -- 9

Philadelphia -- 28 -- 1.47 -- 1.36 -- 8 -- 7

Nashville -- 28 -- 1.56 -- 1.33 -- 6 -- 10

DC United -- 27 -- 1.5 -- 1.37 -- 9 -- 7

Columbus -- 24 -- 1.33 -- 1.33 -- 8 -- 8

Montreal -- 23 -- 1.28 -- 1.30 -- 9 -- 7

Red Bulls -- 19 -- 1.12 -- 1.18 -- 9 -- 8

Atlanta United -- 18 -- 1 -- 1.21 -- 10 -- 6

Chicago -- 17 -- 0.94 -- 1.37 -- 5 -- 11

Miami -- 16 -- 1 -- 1.23 -- 8 -- 10

So how many points will it take for Atlanta United to clinch at least the final playoff spot?

Throwing out 2020 because of the reduced number of games, here are the points totals for the seventh-place teams in the previous three years:

2019: 45

2018: 46

2017: 45

So, there’s the target, 45 points.

The team has 18.

The team needs at least 27 points from the remaining 48 available.

Here is Atlanta United’s remaining schedule, with my predictions as to whether the team will win, lose or draw.

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, Win, 3 points.

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, Win 3 points.

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, Loss.

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, Draw, 1 point.

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, Draw, 1 point.

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, Win, 3 points.

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, Win, 3 points.

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia, Loss.

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, Win, 3 points.

Oct. 2 at Montreal, Loss.

Oct. 16 at Toronto, Loss.

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, Draw, 1 point.

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, Win, 3 points.

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, Win, 3 points.

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, Loss.

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, Draw, 1 point.

Final tally: 10 wins, 11 losses, 13 draws: 43 points.

Will it be enough?

