Atlanta United’s path to the playoffs ... it’s going to be close

Orlando -- 30 -- 1.67 -- 1.39 -- 8 -- 8

NYCFC -- 28 -- 1.65 -- 1.34 -- 8 -- 9

Philadelphia -- 28 -- 1.47 -- 1.36 -- 8 -- 7

Nashville -- 28 -- 1.56 -- 1.33 -- 6 -- 10

DC United -- 27 -- 1.5 -- 1.37 -- 9 -- 7

Columbus -- 24 -- 1.33 -- 1.33 -- 8 -- 8

Montreal -- 23 -- 1.28 -- 1.30 -- 9 -- 7

Red Bulls -- 19 -- 1.12 -- 1.18 -- 9 -- 8

Atlanta United -- 18 -- 1 -- 1.21 -- 10 -- 6

Chicago -- 17 -- 0.94 -- 1.37 -- 5 -- 11

Miami -- 16 -- 1 -- 1.23 -- 8 -- 10

So how many points will it take for Atlanta United to clinch at least the final playoff spot?

Throwing out 2020 because of the reduced number of games, here are the points totals for the seventh-place teams in the previous three years:

2019: 45

2018: 46

2017: 45

So, there’s the target, 45 points.

The team has 18.

The team needs at least 27 points from the remaining 48 available.

Here is Atlanta United’s remaining schedule, with my predictions as to whether the team will win, lose or draw.

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, Win, 3 points.

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, Win 3 points.

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, Loss.

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, Draw, 1 point.

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, Draw, 1 point.

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, Win, 3 points.

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, Win, 3 points.

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia, Loss.

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, Win, 3 points.

Oct. 2 at Montreal, Loss.

Oct. 16 at Toronto, Loss.

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, Draw, 1 point.

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, Win, 3 points.

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, Win, 3 points.

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, Loss.

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, Draw, 1 point.

Final tally: 10 wins, 11 losses, 13 draws: 43 points.

Will it be enough?