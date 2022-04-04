ajc logo
Young joins Dominique Wilkins in exclusive club

March 31, 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Hawks' guard Trae Young (11) reacts after scoring during the first half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 131-107 over Cleveland Cavaliers. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
Hawks All-Star Trae Young was named Eastern Conference player of the week Monday, joining Dominique Wilkins as the only players in franchise history to win the award three times in a season.

Young averaged 30.3 points and 10.8 assists in leading the Hawks to a 4-0 record this past week. Young was previously named conference player of the week Nov. 29 and Jan. 24. Wilkins, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and 2006 Hall of Fame inductee, was named player of the week three times during the 1987-88 season.

Young is currently fifth in the NBA in scoring (28.3 points per game) and third in assists (9.6).

