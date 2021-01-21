Capela has 26 points, 27 rebounds in Hawks’ OT win

3. Young came alive with 21 points in the third quarter, after struggling to get going in the first half (2-for-11 from the field, an uncharacteristic 1-for-5 from the line). Young finished with a double-double of 38 points and 10 assists, and stayed poised while leading the Hawks to a comeback win. He’s been in a shooting rut the past few games, so this is a good sign he’s headed in the right direction. “The lid wasn’t on the rim,” Young joked of the difference between his first-half performance (six points) versus the second half and overtime (32 points).

4. This Pistons team looked very different from the one that lost to the Hawks 128-120 on Dec. 28 when it was missing Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 23 points, Griffin added 17 and had a crucial three-point play with 1:04 left in the fourth to give the Pistons a five-point lead. Rose added 14 points. However, those three combined for just five points in the fourth quarter, and though Grant scored nine in overtime, the only Piston to score in that period, the Hawks limited them sufficiently to pull away for the win.

5. The injury-plagued Hawks can’t catch a break, with their two second-year wings in De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) ruled out for this game. Averaging 16.7 points per game, Hunter has been one of the Hawks’ most consistent scorers, and he and Reddish are two of the team’s best defenders. Kevin Huerter and Solomon Hill started in their places. They’re still missing Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee), Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) and Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain). The bench only contributed four points in the win (two from rookie Onyeka Okongwu, two from Rajon Rondo).

Stat of the game

17-9 (what the Hawks outscored the Pistons by in overtime, as Grant was the only Detroit player to score)

Star of the game

Capela (had a career-high 26 rebounds, adding 27 points, dominating from start to finish)

Quotable

“We don’t come back in this game if Trae Young doesn’t turn into Trae Young down the stretch. ... He’s our closer.” (Pierce on Young finding a rhythm in the second half)