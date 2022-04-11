ajc logo
Historic regular season historic for Hawks star Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, right, puts up a shot over Houston Rockets guards Garrison Mathews (25) and Jalen Green, back, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 30 minutes ago

Hawks star Trae Young finished the regular season as the NBA’s leader in points and assists, becoming only the second player in the league’s 75-year history to top both categories in a season.

The fourth-year guard led the NBA with 2,155 points and 737 assists and joined Hall of Famer Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald as the only players in league history to accomplish the feat. Archibald had 2,719 points and 910 assists during the 1972-73 season.

Four years ago, Young became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in both scoring and assists in his lone season at Oklahoma.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

