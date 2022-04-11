Historic regular season historic for Hawks star Young

The fourth-year guard led the NBA with 2,155 points and 737 assists and joined Hall of Famer Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald as the only players in league history to accomplish the feat. Archibald had 2,719 points and 910 assists during the 1972-73 season.

Four years ago, Young became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in both scoring and assists in his lone season at Oklahoma.