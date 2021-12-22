Williams, Luwawu-Cabarrot enter health and safety protocols

The Hawks are now up to five players in protocols, as cases spike across the league, including Trae Young, who entered Sunday, and Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari, who entered Tuesday. In order to beef up the roster for Wednesday’s home game vs. the Magic and upcoming games, they’ve added Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill via 10-day hardship exception, and plan to add Wes Iwundu on a hardship deal as well. They’ve also recalled Jalen Johnson, Sharife Cooper and Skylar Mays from the G League.

In addition to those five available players (with Iwundu still pending), the Hawks will have John Collins, Gorgui Dieng, Kevin Huerter, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish and Delon Wright available, with Bogdan Bogdanovic listed as probable for Wednesday’s game vs. Orlando. Two players are injured, with Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) done for the year and De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) still out, as well.