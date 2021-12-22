Williams, Luwawu-Cabarrot enter health and safety protocols

Two more players, Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, have entered into health and safety protocols for the Hawks after returning positive COVID-19 tests.
The Hawks are now up to five players in protocols, as cases spike across the league, including Trae Young, who entered Sunday, and Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari, who entered Tuesday. In order to beef up the roster for Wednesday’s home game vs. the Magic and upcoming games, they’ve added Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill via 10-day hardship exception, and plan to add Wes Iwundu on a hardship deal as well. They’ve also recalled Jalen Johnson, Sharife Cooper and Skylar Mays from the G League.
In addition to those five available players (with Iwundu still pending), the Hawks will have John Collins, Gorgui Dieng, Kevin Huerter, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish and Delon Wright available, with Bogdan Bogdanovic listed as probable for Wednesday’s game vs. Orlando. Two players are injured, with Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) done for the year and De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) still out, as well.
For players to return to action, they must return two negative COVID-19 tests, taken 24 hours apart. So, it’s hard to predict the status of the five players who are in health and safety protocols for the Hawks’ upcoming slate, including the Christmas Day game in New York.
Regarding Wednesday night’s game, the Magic will be shorthanded, too, with R.J. Hampton, Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross, Mychal Mulder, Moritz Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis out in protocols, plus Jalen Suggs (right thumb fracture), E-Twaun Moore (left knee sprain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle injury recovery) and Markelle Fults (left knee injury recovery) out due to injury, plus Cole Anthony questionable with a right ankle sprain and Wendell Carter Jr. questionable with a right lower leg muscle strain.
About the Author