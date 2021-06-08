Turnovers kill, just as the 76ers

76ers coach Doc Rivers pointed to turnovers as his team’s primary issue after the series opener. He did again on Tuesday before Game 2.

“When you are playing a team that’s a really good offensive team and you are going to give them that many extra possessions, you are asking for trouble,” Rivers said. “And trouble happened. A lot of them were unforced. A lot of them were guys trying to do too much with the ball. Give Atlanta some credit, they created some of the turnovers as well. So, we just have to be better with the ball.”