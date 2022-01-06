Trae Young third among East guards after first round of All-Star fan voting

He’s behind Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan (1,487,598) in first place and Brooklyn’s James Harden (892,065) in second place, ahead of Chicago’s Zach LaVine (776,043) in fourth place and Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball (422,247) in fifth place. Young is the only Hawk included in the top 10 of Eastern Conference frontcourt players or guards.

Young was an All-Star starter in his second season when he averaged 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game, and was snubbed last season when he had 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game for a much-improved Hawks team that ended up going on a run to the Eastern Conference finals.