Hawks’ Trae Young a finalist for U.S. Olympic team

The list will be whittled down to a 12-person roster, which will be announced later this year. The national team is coached by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, with Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Villanova coach Jay Wright and former Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce as assistants. The games will be held July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo.

Here are the 15 players who were named finalists as of Thursday, in addition to Young: Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers), Eric Gordon (Rockets), Jerami Grant (Pistons), Blake Griffin (Nets), Jrue Holiday (Bucks), DeAndre Jordan (Nets), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Julius Randle (Knicks), Duncan Robinson (Heat), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Fred VanVleet (Raptors), John Wall (Rockets), Zion Williamson (Pelicans), Christian Wood (Rockets).