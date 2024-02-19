Trae Young has five points, seven assists and one nutmeg in All-Star Game

It was a flurry of records: The total points of 397 smashed the record of 374 set in 2017, while the East made 42 3-pointers to break the mark of 35 set by Team LeBron in 2019. The sides combined for 193 points in the first half to break the any-half record of 191 set last year, and the East tied an any-half record by scoring 104 by intermission.

Hawks guard Trae Young, making his third All-Star Game appearance, finished with five points, seven assists and three rebounds in 15 minutes as an East reserve. Young had one of the top moments of the game when he nutmegged the West’s Kevin Durant.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics had 36 and Tyrese Haliburton from the hometown Indiana Pacers finished with 32 for the East, while Antetokounmpo had 23 and Jayson Tatum finished with 20.

“To be able to have this kind of accomplishment, it’s special,” Lillard said.

Perhaps unnoticed: Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves scored 50 points for the West in just 28 minutes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder scored 31 points for the West.

“The shot-making from the East was incredible,” Durant said. “Hard to play defense when somebody’s shooting 30-, 40-footers over you.”

The West scored a ton of points, too: At 186, it had the fourth-most by any team in All-Star history. And obviously, the most ever in a loss.

Among the other records:

*The East tried 97 3-pointers; the previous record was 90 by Team LeBron in 2019.

*The teams combined for 66 3s made and 168 3s attempted (previous records were 62 and 167 in 2019).

*The teams combined for 163 field goals made and 289 attempted (previous records were 162 in 2017 and 286 in 2016).