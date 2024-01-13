Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic hit 3-point milestones in Hawks’ loss

In the middle of an NBA season, achieving career accolades isn’t typically at the top of a player’s mind. Instead, the focus remains on improving their team’s record. Hawks guard Trae Young mentioned at shootaround on Friday before facing the Pacers that the team’s focus was their upcoming game.

Nevertheless, Young and Hawks forward Bogdan Bogdanovic still reached milestones during the Hawks’ 126-108 loss to Indiana. The players both knocked down their 1,000th career 3-pointer, becoming the first pair of teammates in NBA history to accomplish the feat in the same game.

Bogdanovic wasted no time burying his 1,000th, knocking down his first attempt in the first quarter. He received guard Trent Forrest’s pass on the left wing, rose up and hit the 3-point shot, cutting the Hawks’ deficit to five.