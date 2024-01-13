Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic hit 3-point milestones in Hawks’ loss

In the middle of an NBA season, achieving career accolades isn’t typically at the top of a player’s mind. Instead, the focus remains on improving their team’s record. Hawks guard Trae Young mentioned at shootaround on Friday before facing the Pacers that the team’s focus was their upcoming game.
Nevertheless, Young and Hawks forward Bogdan Bogdanovic still reached milestones during the Hawks’ 126-108 loss to Indiana. The players both knocked down their 1,000th career 3-pointer, becoming the first pair of teammates in NBA history to accomplish the feat in the same game.
Bogdanovic wasted no time burying his 1,000th, knocking down his first attempt in the first quarter. He received guard Trent Forrest’s pass on the left wing, rose up and hit the 3-point shot, cutting the Hawks’ deficit to five.
Bogdanovic has connected on at least one shot from the behind arc in 46 straight games, the third-longest active streak in the league.
Struggling to find luck from deep throughout the game, Young’s 3-pointers didn’t come until the fourth quarter. With 11 minutes remaining, Young buried his first three from the left wing. Two possessions later, the guard knocked down another on the opposite wing off of power forward Onyeka Okongwu’s screen.
Although the milestone’s moment caused State Farm Arena to erupt in applause, the made shot was only able to cut the Pacers’ lead to 15 with about 10 minutes left of play.
Having two players reach the 1,000 milestone in the same season has only been accomplished twice recently, by Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles of the Jazz in 2021-22 and the Bucks’ Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton in 2020-21.
