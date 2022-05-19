ajc logo
The best stories from season 1 of the Hawks Report Podcast

Hawks forward John Collins soars to the basket for a slam. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In Episode 33 of the Hawks Report Podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we have compiled some of the highlights of AJC Hawks beat writer Sarah K. Spencer’s best interviews from the first season of the podcast.

You’ll hear from John Collins, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, Dominique Wilkins and other players, executives, and broadcasters with the Hawks.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

Featured
