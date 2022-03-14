Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Podcast: Will the Hawks get to .500?

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter, right, drives past Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter, right, drives past Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 28 minutes ago

Will this actually be the week the Hawks get to .500?

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

In Monday’s episode of the AJC’s Hawks Report podcast, beat writer and host Sarah K. Spencer discusses the past week for the Hawks, going 0-2 on a road trip in Detroit and Milwaukee but rebounding with two home wins against the Clippers and the Pacers, though Atlanta nearly gave away the game to Indiana.

Will this be the week the Hawks finally get back up to .500, a clip they’ve been under since Dec. 17?

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hawks survive against short-handed Pacers
10h ago
Hawks close out tight contest vs. Clippers
The AJC Hawks Report Podcast with Steve Holman
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top