NBA play-in tournament schedule released; Hawks to play Tuesday or Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives next to Washington Wizards' Tomas Satoransky (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The four teams who will participate in the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament are set: the Hawks, Nets, Cavaliers and Hornets. The order in which they’ll finish, however, is still to be determined over the regular season’s final few games.

But now we at least know the schedule for the play-in tournament (which involves the Nos. 7-10 teams in both the West and East to determine each conference’s No. 7 and No. 8 seed). As of Friday afternoon, the Hawks (42-38) are tied with the Nets one game back from the No. 7 Cavaliers (43-37), with Brooklyn and Cleveland playing slated to play Friday night. The Hawks play one more regular-season game after that, Sunday in Houston.

Tuesday, April 12

  • East No. 8 vs. East No. 7, time TBD, TNT
  • Clippers (West No. 8) vs. West No. 7, time TBD, TNT

Wednesday, April 13

  • East No. 10 vs. East No. 9, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Pelicans/Spurs (West No. 10 vs. West No. 9), 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, April 15

  • Winner of East 9/10 vs. loser of East 7/8
  • Winner of West 9/10 vs. loser of West 7/8

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

