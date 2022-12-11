ajc logo
Mike Morgan to fill in for Bob Rathbun on Bally Sports Hawks broadcasts

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Mike Morgan will fill in for Bob Rathbun as play-by-play announcer for the next four games, Bally Sports Southeast announced Sunday ahead of the Hawks’ matchup against the Bulls.

Morgan has previously filled in for Bally Sports as a play-by-play announcer for Atlanta Braves games and as a host for “Braves LIVE” from 2010-14.

He currently provides play-by-play for the SEC Network, calling college football, basketball and baseball games since the network’s launch in 2014.

Rathbun has missed the last three Hawks games after a medical emergency during Bally’s pregame broadcast last Monday. Medical staff treated Rathbun for dehydration, and he was taken to Emory Midtown for further observation, according to a statement from Bally.

Last Tuesday, Bally Sports announced that Rathbun had further tests, which were favorable. After the completion of the remaining tests, Bally Sports said Rathbun was expected to be released from the hospital.

After Sunday’s home game against the Bulls, the Hawks will play the Grizzlies on Monday in Memphis, Tenn. Monday’s game kicks off a three-game road trip that also includes a matchup against the Magic on Wednesday and the Hornets on Friday.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
