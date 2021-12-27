Hamburger icon
Keeping track of Hawks roster/health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks guards Kevin Huerter and Trae Young work against the Houston Rockets in a NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec 13, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Atlanta Hawks guards Kevin Huerter and Trae Young work against the Houston Rockets in a NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec 13, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

The Hawks currently have a roster of 22 players with 10 players currently in health and safety protocols. DeAndre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) are injured. Here is the list of Hawks transactions since Trae Young went into the protocols on Dec. 18, the day before a home game with the Cavaliers was postponed.

Dec. 18 – Trae Young placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 21 – Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 22 – Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 22 –Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill signed to 10-day contracts (Expire Dec. 31)

Dec. 23 – Kevin Huerter and Sharife Cooper placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 23 – Wes Iwundu signed to a 10-day contract (Expire Jan. 1)

Dec. 24 – Onekya Okongwu and Wes Iwundu placed in health and safety protocols

Dec. 25 – Clint Capela removed from health and safety protocols

Dec. 25 – Cat Barber and Malik Ellison signed to 10-day contracts (Expire Jan. 3)

Dec. 26 – John Collins and Jalen Johnson placed in health and safety protocols

