Hawks’ Jalen Johnson nets first-team honors at summer league

Johnson was joined by Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell, New Orleans’ Trey Murphy, Boston’s Payton Pritchard, Phoenix’s Jalen Smith, Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas and New York’s Obi Toppin.

Johnson scored 20 or more points twice and had 10 or more rebounds in three games. He opened tournament play with 20-point, 10-rebound games against Boston. In his final game, he had a 25-point, seven-rebound game against Miami.