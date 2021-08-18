ajc logo
Hawks’ Jalen Johnson nets first-team honors at summer league

Atlanta Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk (center), Jalen Johnson (right, 20th overall pick) and Sharife Cooper (left, 48th overall pick) share a laugh during their introduction on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Atlanta Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk (center), Jalen Johnson (right, 20th overall pick) and Sharife Cooper (left, 48th overall pick) share a laugh during their introduction on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Hawks rookie Jalen Johnson, the No. 20 overall selection in the NBA draft, was named All-NBA Summer League first team, it was announced Wednesday. Johnson appeared in four games and averaged 19.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks with a .574 field-goal percentage. A panel of media at the Las Vegas Summer League selected the teams.

Johnson was joined by Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell, New Orleans’ Trey Murphy, Boston’s Payton Pritchard, Phoenix’s Jalen Smith, Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas and New York’s Obi Toppin.

Johnson scored 20 or more points twice and had 10 or more rebounds in three games. He opened tournament play with 20-point, 10-rebound games against Boston. In his final game, he had a 25-point, seven-rebound game against Miami.

