Hunter active to play, Bogdanovic, Capela ruled out vs. Cavaliers

CLEVELAND -- The Hawks have updated their injury report ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Cavaliers.

The team upgrade forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) for the evening after missing the last three games. Hunter last played in the Hawks matchup against the 76ers last Friday in Philadelphia, where eh scored 24 points, had seven rebounds and one assist.

Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) will go through his warm up routine and the team will make its determination on his status following that. The Hawks ruled Bogdanovic out ahead of the game.